CryptoFranc (XCHF) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $24,464.00

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, CryptoFranc has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. CryptoFranc has a market cap of $2.18 million and $24,464.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFranc coin can now be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00002215 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFranc alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00057705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00016455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00051202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.35 or 0.00820360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00101807 BTC.

CryptoFranc Profile

CryptoFranc (XCHF) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

CryptoFranc Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XCHFUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFranc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFranc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.