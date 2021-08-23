Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.89 Million

Equities analysts expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) to report sales of $58.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aemetis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.00 million and the lowest is $52.00 million. Aemetis posted sales of $40.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full-year sales of $217.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $204.00 million to $237.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $286.12 million, with estimates ranging from $252.37 million to $343.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aemetis.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Aemetis by 780.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 543,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after buying an additional 481,477 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $926,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. 36.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMTX traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 911,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,390. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $275.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of -0.15.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aemetis (AMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.