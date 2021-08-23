KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $22.33 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,383 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 4.9% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $22,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 218,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after buying an additional 16,051 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 53,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 15,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.7% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on T. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.52. 27,351,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,515,313. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.35. The firm has a market cap of $196.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.