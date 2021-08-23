Zacks: Brokerages Expect Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.96 Million

Brokerages forecast that Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) will report sales of $21.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howard Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.18 million. Howard Bancorp reported sales of $20.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will report full year sales of $87.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.03 million to $88.38 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $86.53 million, with estimates ranging from $84.69 million to $88.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Howard Bancorp.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 24.20%.

Several research firms recently commented on HBMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Howard Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,524,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,712,000 after purchasing an additional 19,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after buying an additional 71,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 568,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 42,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 564,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after buying an additional 18,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBMD traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,964. Howard Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.27. The company has a market capitalization of $367.57 million, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

