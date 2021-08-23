$2.18 Million in Sales Expected for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will report $2.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.35 million. DURECT reported sales of $2.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year sales of $9.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 million to $9.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.23 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $26.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 65.09% and a negative net margin of 257.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. DURECT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 321,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,467. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.47. The company has a market cap of $302.57 million, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.29. DURECT has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in DURECT by 152.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in DURECT in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DURECT in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

