GPM Growth Investors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,623 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.8% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,114 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 97,885 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,658,000 after acquiring an additional 17,644 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 26,314 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 5,615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST stock traded down $4.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $454.93. 1,818,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343,797. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $417.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $460.62. The company has a market capitalization of $201.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.