KLCM Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 57,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 253,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. 22.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TELL traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,476,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,226,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.37. Tellurian Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 173.31% and a negative return on equity of 63.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELL has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DNB Markets raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

About Tellurian

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

