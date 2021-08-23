Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $207.74. 1,190,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,882. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.54. The company has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.16.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

