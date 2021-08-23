KLCM Advisors Inc. Buys 402 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,623,764,000 after buying an additional 676,481 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,108,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,304,000 after buying an additional 402,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,020,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after purchasing an additional 374,487 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,183,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,221,000 after purchasing an additional 528,408 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,132,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,596,000 after purchasing an additional 73,726 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,786,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,919. The company has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $63.16 and a 1 year high of $104.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

