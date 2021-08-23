Binance USD Reaches Market Cap of $12.33 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Binance USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the dollar. Binance USD has a total market cap of $12.33 billion and approximately $5.91 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00057401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00016542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00051005 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.34 or 0.00819570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.93 or 0.00101714 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD (BUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 12,324,792,593 coins. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BUSDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.