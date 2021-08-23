$3.43 Million in Sales Expected for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to report $3.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.30 million. Protagonist Therapeutics reported sales of $13.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 73.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $13.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.45 million to $18.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $43.82 million, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $75.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million.

PTGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

In other news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PTGX traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.59. 400,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,049. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.26. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $50.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

