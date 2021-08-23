Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) to announce $1.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arconic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.02 billion. Arconic posted sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arconic will report full year sales of $7.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $7.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.58 billion to $9.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Shares of ARNC stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $34.46. The company had a trading volume of 620,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,105. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 3.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.63. Arconic has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $38.49.

In other Arconic news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 137,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,267.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 10,500 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $371,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arconic by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,441,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,239,000 after buying an additional 2,004,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arconic by 27.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,612,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,033,000 after buying an additional 2,276,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Arconic by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,326,000 after buying an additional 20,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arconic by 10.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,755,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,527,000 after purchasing an additional 173,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Arconic by 3,116.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,740,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

