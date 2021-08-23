Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Joshua Harris Sells 73,495 Shares

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Joshua Harris sold 73,495 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $4,113,515.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, Joshua Harris sold 95,741 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $5,476,385.20.

On Monday, August 16th, Joshua Harris sold 133,700 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $7,945,791.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Joshua Harris sold 54,778 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $3,282,845.54.

On Friday, August 13th, Joshua Harris sold 149,517 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total value of $8,870,843.61.

On Friday, August 6th, Joshua Harris sold 85,750 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $5,289,917.50.

On Monday, August 9th, Joshua Harris sold 66,055 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $4,055,116.45.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Joshua Harris sold 116,974 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $6,834,790.82.

On Monday, July 19th, Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $25,006,977.52.

On Thursday, July 15th, Joshua Harris sold 293,770 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $17,479,315.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Joshua Harris sold 189,875 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $11,671,616.25.

APO traded up $1.14 on Monday, hitting $57.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,016,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,830. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.68. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

APO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.2% during the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 44,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.