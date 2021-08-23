Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby sold 5,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $685,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.04. 110,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,721. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $174.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.54.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 114.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 27,991 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,945,000 after acquiring an additional 415,991 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 46.6% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 21,964 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 0.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 186,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,777,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 162,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

