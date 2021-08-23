FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Major Shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc Buys 17,100 Shares

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 17,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $198,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FAST Acquisition alerts:

On Friday, August 20th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 7,500 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $86,175.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 22,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $254,100.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 5,063 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.82 per share, for a total transaction of $59,844.66.

On Friday, August 13th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 44,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $517,880.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,750.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 17,900 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $215,695.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 12,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.58 per share, for a total transaction of $138,960.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 3,438 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,287.40.

On Friday, July 30th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $312,000.00.

Shares of FST traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.60. The company had a trading volume of 48,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,796. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $14.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FAST Acquisition by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in FAST Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FAST Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in FAST Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in FAST Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

FAST Acquisition Company Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for FAST Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAST Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.