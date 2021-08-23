Richard A. Md Miller Purchases 10,000 Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Stock

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) CEO Richard A. Md Miller bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $19,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CRVS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 112,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,450. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.35. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $86.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.31 and a beta of 1.66.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Natixis raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

CRVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-006, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial that inhibits the production of adenosine and activate various immune cells, as Phase III clinical trial of CPI-006 for COVID-19.

