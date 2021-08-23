Richard A. Md Miller Purchases 10,000 Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Stock

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) CEO Richard A. Md Miller bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $19,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of CRVS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 112,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,450. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.35. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $86.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.31 and a beta of 1.66.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CRVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-006, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial that inhibits the production of adenosine and activate various immune cells, as Phase III clinical trial of CPI-006 for COVID-19.
