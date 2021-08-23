Insider Buying: Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) CEO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) CEO Marlow Hernandez purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Marlow Hernandez purchased 11,900 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.82 per share, with a total value of $116,858.00.

NYSE CANO traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.05. 2,945,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,364. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.65. Cano Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $17.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $968,000. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,971,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,039,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,341,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cano Health in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

