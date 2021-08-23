KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

KLCM Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,644 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 0.7% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USB. Oppenheimer upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.17. 3,668,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,711,872. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.65. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

