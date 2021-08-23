Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Decreased by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,545 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $39,082,117. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 price target (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $585.89.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $26.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $706.30. 20,088,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,400,658. The stock has a market cap of $699.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.88 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $669.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

