$106.97 Million in Sales Expected for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) to report $106.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $106.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $107.25 million. BlackLine posted sales of $90.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full year sales of $420.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $417.68 million to $421.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $509.29 million, with estimates ranging from $495.22 million to $528.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BlackLine.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.30.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $53,924.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,144.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $1,049,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,183 shares in the company, valued at $16,912,932.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,977 shares of company stock worth $10,545,175. 10.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,366,000 after acquiring an additional 66,228 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in BlackLine by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,612,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,657,000 after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,632,000 after acquiring an additional 561,782 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,371,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,626,000 after purchasing an additional 112,476 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BL traded up $2.69 on Monday, reaching $109.10. The company had a trading volume of 323,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,259. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $73.45 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.02.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackLine (BL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.