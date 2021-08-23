Analysts Anticipate Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will report $35.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.00 million and the lowest is $34.90 million. Farmers National Banc reported sales of $33.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year sales of $147.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $150.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $149.35 million, with estimates ranging from $136.70 million to $162.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Farmers National Banc.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 15.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $15.67. The stock had a trading volume of 43,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $18.26. The firm has a market cap of $443.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.03%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 10.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the second quarter valued at $3,875,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 369,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc during the second quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.29% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.