KLCM Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,026 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,679 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for 3.1% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $14,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $77.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,813,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,373. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.28.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

CTSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.69.

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

