First Ascent Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,552 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF accounts for 2.4% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $8,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, RHS Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000.

Shares of LRGF stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $44.34. The stock had a trading volume of 57,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,730. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.28.

