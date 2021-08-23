Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Raised by First Ascent Asset Management LLC

First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 10.4% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $39,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.21 on Monday, reaching $230.32. 3,172,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,943,724. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $162.85 and a 12 month high of $230.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.19.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

