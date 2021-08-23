Analysts Anticipate Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $279.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) to post sales of $279.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $279.00 million and the highest is $280.42 million. Hostess Brands posted sales of $260.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TWNK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

In other news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 17.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the first quarter valued at about $156,000.

TWNK traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 857,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,936. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $17.23.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess ?, Dolly Madison ?, Cloverhill ?, Big Texas ?, and Voortman ? brands.

