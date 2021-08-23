Quantstamp Trading Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Quantstamp coin can now be bought for about $0.0494 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $35.25 million and $729,685.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00057567 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00016382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00051218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $404.59 or 0.00824064 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00101745 BTC.

Quantstamp (QSP) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

