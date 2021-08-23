MONK (MONK) Trading 18.8% Lower This Week

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One MONK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0841 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MONK has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. MONK has a market cap of $1.09 million and $4,255.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001980 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008231 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000743 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

