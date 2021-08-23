$23.71 Million in Sales Expected for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to announce $23.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.62 million to $23.80 million. Investar posted sales of $22.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year sales of $92.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.31 million to $92.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $95.94 million, with estimates ranging from $94.00 million to $97.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. Investar had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 7.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Investar news, Director Robert Chris Jordan acquired 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $50,009.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Investar by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ISTR traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $22.35. 17,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,482. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $232.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Investar’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

