Forbes J M & Co. LLP Has $500,000 Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $39,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.63. The company had a trading volume of 13,463,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,830. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $175.25. The company has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.88.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.40.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

