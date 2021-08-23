Forbes J M & Co. LLP Buys 986 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,647. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $124.14 and a 52 week high of $163.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.70.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

