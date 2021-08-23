Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 2.0% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $15,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 63.1% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 27.8% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 107,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after buying an additional 23,306 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $78.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,446,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,384,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

