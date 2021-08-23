Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Raised by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

VO traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $243.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,538. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.17 and a twelve month high of $244.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

