Forbes J M & Co. LLP Buys 1,000 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 493,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 2.6% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $20,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Bank of America by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 31,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 29,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,991,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.91. The company had a trading volume of 35,324,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,921,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $344.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.85.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

