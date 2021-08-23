Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DANOY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

DANOY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 184,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.75. Danone has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $15.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.31.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

