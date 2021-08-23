Analysts Anticipate Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $139.16 Million

Analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will report sales of $139.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $144.70 million and the lowest is $131.70 million. Pacira BioSciences reported sales of $117.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year sales of $545.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $533.11 million to $551.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $640.99 million, with estimates ranging from $614.00 million to $671.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.15.

PCRX stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.63. The company had a trading volume of 382,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,334. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $48.23 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.70.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $25,158.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald C. Manning sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $147,845.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,737 shares of company stock worth $2,049,511 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 94,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 54,056 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 108,136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 11,895 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,956,000 after acquiring an additional 33,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

