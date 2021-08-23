Unifi Protocol DAO Market Capitalization Tops $66.22 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $66.22 million and $42.65 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $14.21 or 0.00029063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00091335 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.84 or 0.00300269 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00051701 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00017045 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,659,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UNFIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.