Forbes J M & Co. LLP Raises Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $164,695.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,521.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $12,313,548.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,366,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,382 shares of company stock valued at $12,945,124. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,476,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,959. The company has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.41 and a 1 year high of $122.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.11.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

