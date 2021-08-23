Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Invests $472,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Truist Financial by 890.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,685,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,577,655. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $62.69. The company has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point raised their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.