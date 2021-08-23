Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Acquires 675 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,769 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,495 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,840,046,000 after purchasing an additional 509,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,551,203,000 after purchasing an additional 289,556 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Target by 1,562.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,754 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Target by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,244,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,685,000 after purchasing an additional 48,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,694 shares of company stock worth $28,400,426 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $252.53. 2,829,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $143.38 and a 1-year high of $267.06. The stock has a market cap of $124.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.37.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. Target’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.80.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

