Brokerages Anticipate Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings. Loop Industries posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.41) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Loop Industries.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of Loop Industries stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,167. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16. Loop Industries has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $407.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Loop Industries by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Loop Industries by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Loop Industries by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Loop Industries (LOOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.