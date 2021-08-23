Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Coverage Initiated at Seaport Global Securities

Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

NYSE WOR traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $58.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.08. Worthington Industries has a 52-week low of $35.69 and a 52-week high of $75.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.58. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $978.32 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Worthington Industries’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 9,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $579,222.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,514 shares in the company, valued at $11,497,468.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,822 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Worthington Industries by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 777.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 273.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 226.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit which operates eight manufacturing facilities and three consolidated joint ventures.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.