Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Coverage Initiated at Seaport Global Securities

Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.
NYSE WOR traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $58.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.08. Worthington Industries has a 52-week low of $35.69 and a 52-week high of $75.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50.
In related news, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 9,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $579,222.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,514 shares in the company, valued at $11,497,468.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,822 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Worthington Industries by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 777.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 273.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 226.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Worthington Industries Company Profile
Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit which operates eight manufacturing facilities and three consolidated joint ventures.
See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.