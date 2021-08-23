Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Sells 4,851 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,851 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.5% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 11,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,661,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,874,108. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.