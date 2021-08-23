Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Takes $11.68 Million Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 199,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,680,000. Oak Street Health makes up about 1.6% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OSH. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth about $4,715,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 32.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth approximately $5,134,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on OSH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Shares of NYSE:OSH traded up $1.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.80. The stock had a trading volume of 903,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,035. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.73.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The firm had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 7,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $513,992.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,796,289 shares in the company, valued at $247,214,339.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $2,334,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,177,419 shares of company stock worth $489,531,665. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

