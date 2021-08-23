7,600 Shares in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Purchased by Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. PPD accounts for approximately 0.0% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PPD by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in PPD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,676,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in PPD by 279.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 62,594 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in PPD by 35,789.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,973,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,979,000 after buying an additional 1,968,437 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,492,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of PPD in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.91.

PPD stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.03. 505,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.23. PPD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.10.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. PPD had a net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.95%. Analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

