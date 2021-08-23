Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,422,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,887 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 2.65% of Bank OZK worth $144,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 12.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 6.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 36.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on OZK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

NASDAQ:OZK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.97. The stock had a trading volume of 309,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,417. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.52. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $45.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.81.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.44%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.