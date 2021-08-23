Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $97.24 Million Stock Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,941,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,488 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $97,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth about $923,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 15,648 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3,969.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COOP. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

COOP stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.13. 373,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,727. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.64. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.35.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. Analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

