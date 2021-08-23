DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €42.55 ($50.06).

A number of equities analysts have commented on DWS shares. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

DWS traded up €0.22 ($0.26) on Monday, reaching €41.20 ($48.47). 39,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion and a PE ratio of 12.60. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a twelve month high of €41.78 ($49.15). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €39.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

