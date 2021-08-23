ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Receives $115.00 Average PT from Brokerages

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

ACMR stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.82. 300,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,806. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.30 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.33. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $58.03 and a 12-month high of $144.81.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACM Research will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $410,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yinan Xiang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $2,583,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,235 shares of company stock valued at $5,567,231. Insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ACM Research by 311.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 36,221 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ACM Research by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,207 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at $6,988,000. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

