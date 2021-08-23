Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

OTCMKTS:LSGOF remained flat at $$9.93 during midday trading on Monday. 1,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 2.34.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

