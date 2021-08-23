Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $989.00

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 192.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $316,160.55 and $989.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 170.5% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.50 or 0.00335781 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.13 or 0.00144304 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.78 or 0.00163893 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008717 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002043 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

